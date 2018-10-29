Redmond EMS stepped up to help Cedartown Recreation officials in their time of need to ensure the safety of all who come to local fields to watch or participate in sports.
Redmond EMS Director Marty Robinson presented Cedartown Recreation's Joe Colquitt with a new AED and a wall cabinet to keep it in for the concession stand area to ensure that if a player or fan is having heart issues, there is immediate help on site until paramedics arrive.
Robinson provided the donation on behalf of Redmond last week.