National Red Ribbon Week has returned to once again highlight the importance of all things drug prevention, and Polk County Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey formally announced the county's observance of the October 23 through 31 campaign during a recent meeting.
'Life is Your Journey. Travel Drug-Free' is confirmed as the 2018 theme, which also marks the campaign's 32nd year of raising drug awareness.
The observance began in 1985 after Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena- a drug enforcement agent- was murdered in the line of duty. Communities around the world began to wear red ribbons to highlight the destruction and remorse caused by drug abuse, and the program is now primarily used to warn youth about the dangers of drugs through various events.
Schools and communities often make drug-pacts, make up a theme for next year's Red Ribbon Week, participate in the Miles of Quarters campaigns, participate in essay contests, and more. Local schools often have a different theme for each day of Red Ribbon Week such as hat days and wearing jerseys.
“We urge all citizens to join us in this special observance,” Hulsey said.
Those interested in more information about the campaign and ways to get involved should consider visiting http://redribbon.org/.