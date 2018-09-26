The Bold and Beautiful Red Hatters of Cedartown traveled through the decades with costumes and dances that made for solid entertainment and even better competition.
Judged on everything from movements to attire, the hatters performed famous dances from the later 1800's and early 1900's while spectators dined at the Cedartown High PCCCA campus.
While many prizes and accolades were given out through the night, it was duo Lisa and Anthony Godfrey that ultimately seized first place during the September 16 event.
“As far as their costumes are concerned, I look at how they dress for that particular era,” guest judge Gary Martin said while explaining what makes a quality contestant. “And of course their performance and how they handle themselves on the dance floor.”
At $15 per ticket, each of the approximately 100 guests contributed to the Hatters' goals of putting money into local foster family programs and the cancer society.
More information about the group and their goals can be found by visiting https://www.redhatsociety.com/.
“It's kind of like a family affair,” Martin said. “There is a lot of members of this organization, and if you look around, you've got relatives in here -- they just cover the place. They want to see mom and pop and grandma and grandpa do real good on the dance floor. It's a great organization, and great, honest, clean fun.”
Some of the night's more popular dances and songs included Elvis' Jailhouse Rock and Chordettes' Lollipop.
Spectators could often be seen on the dance floor, and some took it a step further by dressing in costumes from older decades.
For more shows and ways to participate, be on the lookout for future Red Hatters events.