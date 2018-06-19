There’s plenty going on at the Cedartown Recreation Department despite summer, and signups are just part of what’s happening with programs coming up in both July and the late summer and fall months.
Signups continue through mid-July for a camp being held in conjunction with the CHS basketball program for boys and girls ages 6 to 12. Those who get their registration in before July 12 are guaranteed a shirt on the day of the clinic as part of participating.
The three-day camp starts on July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon and will come to an end on July 25. All three days of the camp are scheduled to be held in the Cedartown High gymnasium.
Registration is $10 for participating, and $20 for the camp plus a t-shirt. Prices go up after July 15 to $30 to order a shirt and participate, and it will not be available the day the camp starts according to organizers.
Proceeds from the camp are going to the recreation department and the Cedartown basketball programs to help cover expenses during the seasons.
Those interested in signing up can do so by visiting the Nathan Dean Gym at Bert Wood Park on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5 to 7:30 p.m., can call 678-822-6260 or visit the recreation department’s new website at cedartownrec.org.
More information can also be found at facebook.com/Cedartown-Recreation-Department.
This is the fourth year the Bulldogs and the recreation department have teamed up for the three-day July camp.
The recreation department is also hosting a Summer Soccer Clinic coming up at Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center on Lynton Drive July 25 through July 27.
Signups continue through July 12 and are $20 per child. Cedartown High soccer team members and coaches will be providing instruction.
Fall sports registration is also underway for the Cedartown Recreation Department. Tackle football, flag football, cheerleading and soccer registration is all underway through August 2. Prices range from $30 to $40 per child depending on the activity, and more formation can be found at cedartownrec.org about this and other programs.