Rockmart Cultural Arts Center's First Juried Art Show will be on display at the art gallery starting this coming Friday and continuing through March.
Check out the variety of art mediums on display from artists near and far that includes painting, drawing, photography, mixed media and sculpture that opens on January 11 and continues through March 22.
The competition includes 121 entries from 41 different artists from as close as the Atlanta area to even an artist from California.
Berry College Art Professor, Brad Adams, picked the top 50 entries that will be on display for this exhibit.
The public is invited to take part in a Reception and Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery. Light refreshments will be available.
So will the chance to roam the gallery and see the work of all the artists, and those who are being awarded ribbons for first, second and third place prizes in five different categories.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave, Building 300. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call 770-684-2707 for more information.