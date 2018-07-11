Meet-and-greet with Nikki Davison being held this weekend in Rockmart for on-going show
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting a 'Meet the Artist Reception' introducing visiting artist Nikki Davison on Sunday, July 15th from 1 through 3 p.m. The free event will feature complimentary hors-d'oeuvres and special music by local citizen Rex Garner.
Davidson is a professional artist and teaches at her Thunder Ridge studio in Dallas, Ga. She received her fine art teaching certificate from the California Community College and has been teaching since the early 70’s.
While primarily a portrait artist, she is fascinated with all things western.
“I first started painting portraits of Native Americans about seven years ago. It was difficult in the beginning because first I had to earn their trust and friendship. Having formed friendships with these amazing peoples, I find my life has been greatly enriched,” Davidson said.
Her work is currently exhibited at The Down Town Gallery in Cartersville, the Douglasville Museum of History and Art, the Booth Western Art Museum, and the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art. As a multiple award winner in local and national competitions, Davidson’s work is in collections throughout California, the Southwest, and Georgia. Her works have been purchased by Georgia’s former Governor Roy Barnes, the Shepherd Spine Center in Atlanta, and Surgical Associates of North Ga.
Davidson is a proud supporter of the United States military. She donates artwork annually to fundraising events in support of the SHARE Military Initiative (Shepherd’s Men.) This year, she was commissioned to paint a portrait of Charlie Daniels and was honored to be asked to present the portrait to Charlie personally.
“Charlie is a serious supporter of our Vets and it was the highlight of a lifetime to meet him and now a cherished memory,” Davidson said.
The exhibit will be featured from July 6 - August 25, 2018, in the Gallery, 316 S. Piedmont Avenue Bldg. 300, Rockmart.