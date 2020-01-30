A variety of classes are ongoing and coming up at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center in days and weeks to come.
Everything from piano lessons to pottery classes are now being offered up, alongside the continuning "Of This World, and Out" show focused on the work of award-winning Marietta artist Shane McDonald.
A reception is planned for the show on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rockmart Art Gallery before it closes on Friday, February 28.
Rockmart's Art Gallery and classroom space is also hosting Craftsy House's Merari Morales for paint parties on Fridays from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. The next one is coming up this Saturday, Feb. 1 and is themed around couples for Valentine's Day. Following that, Morales is hosting a Feb. 21 love themed event. Cost is $20 per person, and includes supplies.
Those interested in painting will want to note the dates of Feb. 29 and March 7, when Plein Air workshops will be offered up to artists who want to learn the craft. The Saturday, Feb. 29 class is $20 per person and will be headed up by local artist Susan Waters. She'll be going over an instructional demo and supplies needed for painting outdoors, but the class will be held inside.
The March 7 class will feature McDonald as the instructor and take participants outside after a demo, and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost of the class is $100 each.
A final class is scheduled for March 10 at Hightower Falls will give participants a chance to utilize their skills in one of Polk County's most picturesque settings. The artwork completed at the final session will be featured in the April/May 2020 Plein Air and Landscape Exhibit.
Other classes ongoing include pottery classes with Paul Craighead with morning and evening options available on Tuesdays through Thursdays.
He's additionally got a special Feb. 8 event coming up from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. that gives participants the chance to make a decorative Butterfly Garden Stake. The cost is $25 per person and comes with supplies.
Call Paul Craighead to sign up at 770-843-5302 for the Feb. 8 class or to take part in weekly classes.
Anity Kennerley is heading up polymer clay classes, with a upcoming Feb. 15 event to make leprechauns and garden gnomes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $45 per person and includes all supplies.
Contact Kennerley at 678-372-2755. A March 28 class is also on the books for making colorful spring flowers.
Drawing and painting opportunities are also available weekly through James Hill on Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 and 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursdays 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Cost is $15 per 1 and a half hour class and includes supplies.
Elizabeth Mobley is offering up fused glass classes again on Feb. 15, featuring Scraffito for the upcoming 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. event. Supplies are included in the $30 cost along with kiln firing. No drawing experience required. Contact Mobley at 770-851-4431 to sign up.
Margaret Bearden continues to provide children's art classes on a regular basis and includes supplies on Mondays and Wednesdays. Contact Bearden for a schedule and to sign up at 770-500-4207. Classes are $15 each and includes supplies.
For musically-inclined patrons of the arts, piano classes are being offered by Madelyn Stringer on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for youth 6 to adults from 1 to 6 p.m. Prices vary by lesson length, and those interested can contact Stringer at 678-988-4133.
The Rockmart Community Chorus is also open for singers who want to join. Call Debbie Miller to sign up 404-219-9572 to find out more about the Tuesday at 7 p.m. rehearsals and joining up.