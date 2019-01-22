Rockmart Cultural Arts Center announced the winners of the Juried Art Competition during a Reception and Awards ceremony for artists held on Sunday afternoon, January 13. Associate Professor of Fine Art, Brad Adams, at Berry College judged the 2019 exhibit.
RCAC received 121 entries for the competition, and Adams narrowed it down to 50 works of art that are on display at the Art Gallery, which is located behind the Rockmart Library and City center.
Adams selected the winners in the following categories, and awards were handed out by Director, Peggy Cline, and Visual Arts Chairman, James Hill. RCAC Artist, Kiki Alexander, made handmade creative ribbons to give to the winners. Below is the list of the 2019 Juried Competition Winners:
♦ Painting: first place Donna Leonard, second place Heidi Hunt, third place Manami Lingerfelt, Honorable Mention Paulette Cheek
♦ Drawing: first place Donna Shiver, second place Kathy Borchelt, third place Susan Gore Gardner, Honorable Mention Arthur Garrett
♦ Photography: first place Dominique Chaponet, second place Steven Cline, third place Stella Spyrou
♦ 3-Dimensional: first place Donna Shiver, second place Gary Shindelbower, third place Wendy Herubin, Honorable Mention Paul Craighead
♦ Other mediums: first place Ruth Simon McRae, second place Peggy Cline, third place Casi Cline, Honorable Mention Kiki Alexander
The Best of Show award was presented to Susan Waters.
Waters, recently had her own exhibit on display “O Holy Night” featuring her life size nativity sculptures. Her exhibit ended in December after more than two months on display with huge crowds.
The RCAC Juried Art Competition Exhibit will continue to be on view until March 22, 2019. Local art lovers are encouraged to stop by the Art Gallery behind the city hall complex, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Building 300, and pick a People's Choice winner and check out our Gift shop with local artwork for sale year-round.
The Art Gallery is open to the public on Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Contact the RCAC and gallery for more information about the show, upcoming classes and more by calling 770-684-2707 by e-mail at rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.