Still no cause of death in weeks following body’s discovery in Tolbert Town area
The family of a man who was found dead in a ravine in the Tolbert Town area of Polk County finally got to give him a chance to be at peace last week.
After having to wait many days for the return of the body of 49-year-old Terry Rayburn from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, his family was able to hold funeral services late last week in Rockmart, arranged by Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home. He was laid to rest after a Thursday, Aug. 23 service in the Aragon Cemetery.
His cause of death is still unknown, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Additional toxicology tests were ordered up after a conversation with medical examiners at the lab, Brazier said. Once those tests come back, he hopes to have additional answers.
Born in Rome in February 1969, Rayburn was the son of Douglas and Mary Wheeler Rayburn. He’d lived all of his life in Polk County and worked for The HON Company.
The avid outdoorsman was also a father of two sons, both of Cartersville.
Rayburn’s stepfather found his body on Aug. 8 after searching the area around where his truck was found burned days before.
Polk County Police are responsible for the investigation, but no foul play was immediately suspected after Rayburn was found days after being reported missing.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.