The Jackets have had a break in their games due the continuous bad weather but have not let the heavy rain stop their hard work.
Although the Rockmart baseball team had to reschedule a few of their games, they aren’t wasting any practice time.
After being away in Thomasville over the weekend and going 2-1 with their games against Bainbridge, Lee County, and Thomasville, the Rockmart baseball team returned to days of rain and a flooded field.
The weather continued throughout the week with the baseball field being too wet to practice on. The Jackets used their time wisely, though, and made use of their indoor hitting facility and the high school gym.
“This tough weather affects everybody,” head coach Kenny Yanzetich said.
Yanzetich made the decision to reschedule both the Cass and Cedartown games. The Jeff Davis and Heard County games were still played as planned last weekend.
Yanzetich feels the weather affects other teams more than it affects Rockmart as the Jackets have access to indoor practice facilities as well as a strong pitching lineup.
“Fortunately, we have other avenues where we can throw our pitchers, hit, and walk through defenses,” Yanzetich said. “We’re trying to stay busy, but at the same point in time, there’s nothing like being outside. Baseball is a game that is supposed to be played outside.”
“It also won’t affect us as much as other teams because we have a lot of pitchers,” Yanzetich said.
“We have seven guys that we have been using for the past two years,” Yanzetich said. “They’re the backbone of our program and I feel very confident in them.”
Yanzetich added that the team has shown growth during the recent start of the season.
“We’ve gotten better at the plate,” Yanzetich said. “We hit the ball a lot better over the weekend in Thomasville.”
“We’re pretty good defensively, but we throw the ball very well,” Yanzetich added.
Last week’s home games have already been rescheduled for later dates. The Jackets are set to play Cedartown at home on Saturday, Mar. 16 at 12 p.m. and Cass at home on Saturday, Mar. 23 at 12 p.m.