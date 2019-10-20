Rockmart’s fifth annual Riverwalk Festival saw another successful year of arts and crafts, music, and food that brought dozens together to celebrate the new season.
Rain and wind may have also made a return this year, but the weather didn’t stop locals from showing up to shop and mingle with their friends and family.
Held in the Seaborn Jones Park, the event has been a premiere way for citizens to connect with local arts and crafts makers, vendors, and numerous other local businesses and entities for half a decade now. Whether interested in home décor, jewelry, indoor and outdoor plants, custom clothing, food, or anything else, the event had attendees covered.
The Riverwalk Festival isn’t the only Rockmart event that emphasizes locally produced goods, but the event distinguishes itself from the likes of Homespun by doubling as a celebration of the fall season.
Pumpkins and other seasonal decorations lined the park, and the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center prepared a pumpkin painting booth where those both old and young could show off their artistic talents.
The rain did render a few activities moot, but there were various other fun activities unique to this year’s festival.
Artists from creativecaricatures.com could be seen doing cartoon portraits of city officials and other citizens, and members of the local Rotary Club were present to sell tickets to the upcoming rubber duck race.
Rockmart Farmers Market Director Melinda King also made an appearance to share information about the weekly markets and to sell their new new custom shirts.
For those who visited the October 19 festival, it also meant an extra chance to pick up some crafts from the holiday vendors who have been appearing at the market every Thursday.
However, those not interested in picking up honey from BeeHaven or food from Taco Man still had plenty of options. Vendors such as the Rockmart Lions Club spent the day serving up their famous burgers, hot dogs, and funnel cakes, and the profits will once again back benefit the organization and their goals of benefiting the community.
Ultimately though, the rain did put a damper on the festival and events were called off for the evening. Fireworks that were first planned for the Homespun Festival and then planned for the fall event were called off for the evening as wet weather hung around through the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Seaborn Jones Park’s entertainment schedule was also called off for the evening.