The weathermen promised storms, and this time mother nature delivered. In a repeat of Monday afternoon over Cedartown, the rain has returned and several power outages are affecting customers across the county.
According to the Georgia Power Outage Map, just over 1,000 customers are thus far affected but expect more reports to come in about outages around Fish Creek, Rockmart, and much of western Polk County from Cedartown to the Alabama state line are without electricity.
Georgia Power estimates the outage to last until 4:45 p.m.
The forecast calls for stormy weather to continue through at least 8 p.m. The area remains under a Flash Flood Warning through 6:15 p.m.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.