More than 2 inches of rainfall have been recorded as of 8 a.m., and likely more has fallen since according to Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann, which forced the closure of a thoroughfare well traveled by local drivers once again.
Girard Avenue between Pine Street and Sixth Street will be closed off once again until water levels are able to drop as the city uses the street to run temporary lines to the wastewater treatment plant.
Fann said that increasing amounts of rainfall have forced the closure again as the installation of a new lift station that feeds wastewater into the plant off Branch Street continues.
He said there was no immediate timetable for when the roadway will reopen.
It marks the latest closure of the road this winter, with several required as 2019 was coming to a close due to heavy rainfall.
No other road closures due to floodwaters have yet been reported. Check back for details as they become available.