Fundraiser held for Wendy Cothran to help with expenses for cancer treatment
“At 11 a.m., we're going to ride,” organizer Allen Ray said as he turned his gaze skyward.
Many events would have called it quits after seeing the dark clouds looming overhead, but Ray, the various volunteers, and the bikers refused to give up on Wendy's Ride. The event was designed to raise funds for local cancer patient Wendy Cothran, and the reported 90 percent chance of rain didn't stop dozens of bikers from donating money and riding that Aug. 18 morning.
“We've known Wendy for a while,” Ray said. “We're just trying to keep everyone informed, keep a positive attitude, and we're going to beat this. We're not doing this for our health, we're doing this for Wendy.”
Given a police escort, the group made the two-hour, 87-mile journey from Victory Baptist Church into Alabama and back. Each rider contributed at least $25, and plates of food were sold for $6- all of which will benefit Cochran's treatments and needs on her journey to recovery.
“My journey with cancer started in February,” Cothran said. “It is a rare form of cancer that only 1 percent of the population has, of course, so I'm kind of a guinea pig. But everyone has been so supportive throughout this.”
Cothran is a long-time member of Victory Baptist with approximately 15 years of membership. While she was extremely grateful for the assistance and support from a group she's called home, she still urged that the best care is preventative care.
“To any woman: get your screenings done,” Cothran said. “This was the first screening I've ever had done. You're supposed to get them at 40, but I waited until 50- which I would not recommend. Don't ever put it off if you ever feel like something is wrong.”
The participants returned to warm meals, door prizes, and other awards. While the battle against cancer is difficult, Cothran has been given an extra weapon to fend it off.
"People have been so supportive and helpful," Cothran explained. "Even if it's just dropping cards in the mail, all the small things have been a big help."