The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists in Polk County of a detour off State Route (SR) 101 at the CSX Railroad crossing in Rockmart, scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, June 18, 19 and 21, to accommodate work by the railroad company on repairing and repaving the crossing at that location.
SR 101 will be closed and traffic will be detoured off the highway into US 278 and Prospect Road.
The Georgia DOT urges motorists in Polk County to watch out for the message boards at the closing points on SR 101 and signs along the detour route.
“We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for these detour signs and be extra cautious while approaching this work zone,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in Cartersville.