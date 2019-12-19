Georgia's Secretary of State was in the office early in Polk County to come and discuss a range of issues around the forthcoming 2020 voting cycle that is likely to be one of the busiest in the state and nation's history.
Secretary Brad Raffensperger came to the Board of Elections office in Polk County first to meet with Lee Ann George, her staff and elections board members including newly appointed member Richard Long during a short stop in the area, including a visit to the Sheriff's Office following.
Raffensperger talked about new voting machines, election security measures and even available grant funds that will match dollar-for-dollar spending by the county to ensure that ballot boxes are kept safe throughout the coming year.
The stop in Polk County was part of an overall tour of the state ahead of the coming election season for 2020.