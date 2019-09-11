Summer may be peak rabies season, but the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society has local pets covered.
The group recently returned to Rockmart for their latest low-cost rabies clinic where dogs and cats got vaccinations and other services at discounted prices.
Those who showed up to the Hogue Avenue Gym for the event paid only $10 for a rabies shot - down from the $20 typically charged at many shelters and clinics. The lower cost made the vaccines much more accessible for locals, and volunteers ended up serving over 175 dogs and 38 cats throughout the day.
The Humane Society has held numerous low-cost clinics in Cedartown, but the September 7 event was only their second time they've come to Rockmart. Despite this, the group saw high participation that even managed to outdo last year's total of approximately 150 animals.
While many were served, those who couldn't make it to the clinic should still make sure to get their animals vaccinated. Summer is peak rabies season because warm weather and outdoor activities can increase encounters with wild, infected animals.
The disease affects the central nervous system and attacks the brain if left untreated- in both pets and humans. Common symptoms include increased salivation, difficulty swallowing, and fear of water.
Rabies is still a threat even when the weather gets cooler.
Information and resources about rabies can be found by visiting https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.
“It's important to stress the importance of getting the rabies vaccination,” Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society President Charlotte Harrison said. “The county requires it, and aside from that, rabies is 100 percent fatal and 100 percent preventable with this vaccine. We feel like, by providing it at a low-cost, there's no reason not to have your animal vaccinated.”
Providing the rabies vaccine was the group's main goal, but various other services were offered during the event. Discounted micro-chipping designed to help locate lost pets was offered for only $10. That was well below the average cost of $45 many veterinarians will charge for the same service.
Employees from local business Precious Paws returned to perform nail trimmings, and the money raised was donated to directly to the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society.
Precious Paws, located at 221 S. Marble St, Rockmart, has been grooming and caring for local pets for years, so the animals were all in capable hands.
More information about the business can be found by visiting http://preciouspawspetgrooming.com/.
That money raised during the clinic will go to help the Humane Society continue to host low-cost rabies clinics, sponsor spaying and neutering, raise public awareness about animal needs, support animal rescue and adoption, and much more.
Those interested in getting involved with the society can call 706-252-4412 for more information or visit https://www.facebook.com/cedartownhumanesociety/.
Those who benefited from the clinic also owe special thanks to the John Purser Insurance group that helped sponsor the event. They were also present during the 2018 Rockmart clinic, and they continue to be an ally of the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society.