The Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia's Cedartown location will be playing host to local pet lovers this weekend who are hoping to make sure their dogs are up to date on shots.
The Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society is hosting their Rabies clinic this Saturday, May 5 starting at 8 a.m. and continuing onward until 1 p.m.
Humane Society president said they annually get hundreds of animals -- even including horses in the past -- to help prevent the spread of rabies among the local pet population and therefore increase the risk to humans from the disease.
Rabies cases have already been reported this year, and the dangers associated with the disease can be deadly for humans and pets alike if exposed.
Vaccinations are only $10 for dogs and cats.
Harrison can provide more information for those interested by calling 706-252-4412.