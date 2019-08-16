The Cedartown Humane Society is once again returning to Rockmart to host a low-cost rabies clinic, and locals are invited to bring their four-legged family members to 436 Hogue Ave., Rockmart on Saturday, September 7 from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. for discount rabies shots and other services.
Shots for cats and dogs will be $10 each, microchip embedding will be $10, and Precious Paws will be offering nail trimmings for $5. All proceeds will go to the Humane Society and their mission to better the lives of local animals.
In previous years, the clinic has served upwards of 150 animals in Rockmart and over 500 in Cedartown. Those interested in learning more about the Cedartown Humane Society and their mission can visit www.cedartownhumanesociety.org or email the group at cedaranimals@gmail.com.
Those who can't make it to the clinic should still make sure to get their animals vaccinated, however. Summer is peak rabies season because warm weather and outdoor activities can increase encounters with wild, infected animals. The disease affects the central nervous system and attacks the brain if left untreated- in both pets and humans. Common symptoms include increased salivation, difficulty swallowing, and fear of water.
“Rabies is the only disease that is 100 percent fatal and 100 percent preventable,” Cedartown Humane Society President Charlotte Harrison said during the 2018 Rockmart rabies clinic.
More information about rabies, rabies prevention, and rabies symptoms can be found by visiting https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.