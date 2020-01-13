A slightly different type of sporting event is coming to Polk County at the start of next month, meant to raise money for a good cause.
The first ever Polk County Competition Rabbit Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 starting with sign-ins at 8 a.m. at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex in Rockmart at Pavilion No. 3.
Rabbit hunters with their dogs will get a chance to win a new single barrel shotgun in this new event that focuses on hunting with dogs. However, those participating will have to utilize their own land or that of a place where they have permission to hunt to participate.
It is $40 per team, and the team with the most weight on two rabbits combined will claim the top prize. In the event of a tie, the team that turns in rabbits first before the weigh-in deadline at 1 p.m. will be named the victor.
Teams can consist of any amount of people or breed or style of dog, organizer David Wright explained. He added that the proceeds of the hunt are being used to help a community member who lost a barn to fire rebuild.
Those wishing to participate must pre-register by emailing Taylor at taylor092813@gmail.com no later than 8 a.m. on February 1, with payment made online. Registration can also be made in person with cash the morning of the hunt.
Those with questions or concerns can contact David Wright at 770-855-9298 or Tyler Brown at 678-276-5945.