It's commonly said that a new restaurant has a 50-50 chance of staying open, but Cedartown's R&R Catering has been going strong in the city for over two years now.
The business is dedicated to classic soul food, and owner Rodneshia Fife has been supplying weddings, anniversary's, and social events with the tastes of the south since moving to her new location at 1194 East Ave, Cedartown.
R&R offers dine-in, carryout, and delivery on top of their catering service, so locals can get their hands on smothered turkey wings, lemon pepper chicken, cornbread, or any other dish without having to leave their home.
Those interested in dining in person can visit from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday. Call in for orders or to discuss catering options at 706-676-8707.
While the restaurant always serves soul food, the business is unique in that it changes menus every month and offers different meals for each day of that month.
The January 2020 menu, for example, featured foods such as a smothered turkey wings platter and a salmon patty platter on Tuesday and foods like honey glazed ham and smothered pork-chops on Thursday.
The February 2020 menu will once again change the items available on each week day, so regulars always have something new to try almost constantly.
Single meals range from $5 to $9, and a full menu can be found by visiting https://www.randrcateringevents.com/. Catering prices naturally vary depending on quantity of food and any other services desired.
Fife has operated R & R in various locations since its creation in 2008, but the Cedartown location saw a grand opening on November 7, 2017. A longtime chef, Fife's catering began at the request of friends who enjoyed her cooking.
Now, since opening in Cedartown, the restaurant has undergone some changes and updates. Locals will find the interior has been fitted with new chairs, tables, and décor for an enhanced dining experience.
More details about the restaurant can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/RRCatering10/.