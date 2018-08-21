Little discussion was held during the Aragon City Council’s August session concluded after a light agenda in only 15 minutes of work for the month before the public.
Council members went through a list of items to approve after a presentation from this reporter and Joy Fredrick as part of their community outreach on behalf of the LEAD Polk Class of 2018.
After that, it was smooth sailing for the Aragon City Council. They gave a commendation to Sgt. Michael Evans of the Police Department for his actions to help an injured child in recent days (see Page A5 for more) and also made a quick correction to fix a problem with their 2020 SPLOST resolution passed back in July.
The city had incorrect information on their resolution that required an edit, and County Manager Matt Denton said it would have no effect on the overall ballot measure being presented on the November ballot since all the cities and county have agreed to move ahead.
Council members also approved a resolution adopting the Georgia Municipal Employee Benefits System’s retirement fund plan to continue in the future. It was mainly an administrative move required by GMEBS to allow the city to continue to adopt restated plans after the federal Internal Revenue Service previously approved by the IRS in 2010.
The 37-page document previously submitted to the city made some corrections and addendums to the retirement plan that mainly deal with administrative details, and was unanimously approved without comment.
Council members also approved a consolidation effort in the Public Works and named the department’s Superintendent the new Code Enforcement and Building Inspection officer.
Mayor Garry Baldwin explained before the vote his request to name Johnson to the position that he’ll undertake his duties when not on the clock acting as a department head. Johnson will be paid for his additional time during off-hours making inspections and code enforcement calls.
Any hours during the work day Johnson might be required to spend as the building inspector or code enforcement officer will require him to clock out from one position and undertake his duties for the next to account for time in both jobs correctly.
The council gave their unanimous approval to the plan.
They also approved of moving forward to put out a proposal for companies to submit their bids for contracting out city garbage collections instead of continuing to run the service from within the Public Works department.
Baldwin said the bids will come back in and himself, Council Pro Tem Debbie Pittman and Johnson will form a committee to evaluate those bids and make a decision about how to move forward.
Those bids are available both locally and statewide online.
City officials also approved a bid to sell an old surplus dump truck bed for $455 to Ricky Bennett, one of only two that came in for the item.
Of final note, the council also approved a new beer and wine license for Dollar General, pending the completion of required fingerprint check of officials at the store.
The mayor nor council had comments by the end of their Aug. 16 session.
Aragon’s council is back in session on Sept. 20 for a 6 p.m. work session, and a 7 p.m. regular session.