Some races will be contested in Polk County for municipal elections this year, and others won't be after the main qualifying period has come to a close.
For the moment, candidates in Rockmart and Aragon have stepped up to be choices for the voters come the November 5 election, while the City of Cedartown will have to call for a special election to fill a seat that becomes vacant at the end of August.
With the pending resignation of Jordan Hubbard from the Cedartown City Commission at month's end, the Board of Elections will be re-opening qualifying to fill his seat in a special election on the November ballot to fill the expiring time of his term starting on Tuesday, September 3 at 9 a.m. The extra time to qualify for his seat will end on Thursday, September 5 at noon. Those interested in learning more about his resignation can turn to page A6 of this week's edition.
Otherwise, the only two candidates on the Cedartown ballot this year are incumbents. Commissioner Dale Tuck will run to seek a fourth term in office, and Andrew Carter looks to start his second term during the November vote.
Rockmart's Mayor's race will be the only seat contested on their local ballot for the November election.
Former council member and longtime State Farm Insurance agent Sherman Ross got his name in for qualifying early on last week.
In Ross' run for the forthcoming open seat heading the Rockmart City Council, his hopes are that if elected he'll be able to continue to serve the city by focusing on revitalization efforts, infrastructure improvements, supporting local law enforcement's efforts to keep people safe and keeping the city on a positive fiscal footing.
"I am a servant leader with strong leadership, management and business experience," said Ross in a statement. "Debbie and I love our city and its residents are are grateful for our friendship with you and your family."
Ross was joined by mid-week by local educator Mark Lumpkin.
Lumpkin, a longtime educator with several director roles within Polk School District's central office, said he's entering politics in hopes of being able to help the community bring in business, but also improve safety efforts.
"Living in Rockmart all my life, it is something that I want to do," he said. "I want to do what we can to improve the city. I want to keep the hometown feel, but also bring in businesses."
Rockmart's three council seats up this year will all be filled with uncontested candidates for this year. In Ward 2, Marty Robinson will be replacing James Payne on City Council without competition, and Rick Stone will get a new term in office as well. Rockmart's special election to fill the unexpired time of Ross will be filled by Mike Bradley.
In Aragon's city races, they'll have at least one contested round of voting for the 2019 ballot. It won't be for who will take over for Mayor Garry Baldwin.
Council member Debbie Pittman will be seeking to take over the mayor's seat for the forthcoming four year term. Pittman will be giving up her seat to run for the top spot in the city's government. She's the only candidate running for the office this year.
"I look forward to the chance to serve the citizens of the City of Aragon, and if elected Mayor I plan to work toward making the city a place we can all be proud to call home," Pittman said.
Baldwin did not choose to seek a second term in office in November.
Pittman is being joined on the ballot in a four-man council race for 2019. That includes Council Member and local business owner Judd Fee seeking a new term in office this year, as well as three more in the race. Longtime Aragon resident Buddy Tanner - who in recent years help established the Library room within city hall - is seeking one of the two seats up this year.
The two are also joined on the ballot by Mike Long Jr., and Gary Shindelbower.