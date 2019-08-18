Expect several candidates for office to get their names on the ballot this week as qualifying is underway in Polk County for municipal elections coming up in November.
Included among those already that have announced are Cedartown commission incumbents Dale Tuck and Andrew Carter. Also declared to run on the ballot is Rockmart mayor candidate Sherman Ross, along with council candidate Mike Bradley for the 4th ward seat vacated by Ross up for special election this year, and incumbent Rick Stone seeking to hold onto his 5th ward seat this year.
James Payne’s 2nd Ward seat is also on the ballot in November. Marty Robinson, the Polk County Deputy Coroner and head of Redmond’s EMS service, will be seeking to challenge for the seat this year. See his announcement in this week’s edition.
Candidates for seats in Aragon, Cedartown and Rockmart are coming up for this year’s municipal election, including a mayor’s race in both Aragon and Rockmart.
Qualifying for the City of Rockmart begins with the August 19 opening date during regular office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and wraps up at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 23. Fees to run for the council seats are $144, and the mayor’s race is $108.
Cedartown’s qualifying period ends on August 21 at 12 p.m. Fees are $54 to run for the seat. The only two seats this year up for vote are those held by Carter and Tuck.
In City of Aragon positions on the ballot in November, two council seats held by Judd Fee and Debbie Pittman are to be decided upon plus the forthcoming mayor’s race for the seat currently held by Garry Baldwin.
The period to qualify and pay fees to run on the council or for mayor runs from August 19 through August 23 on the same schedule as the City of Rockmart’s qualifying period.
Fees are $72 to run for mayor, and $36 to run for council.
Anyone who want to take part in the coming election and aren’t already registered need to do so before an October 7 deadline. Those who haven’t registered to vote and need assistance can contact the Board of Elections for help, or go online to https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcome.do#no-back-button.
Advanced voting will begin on Tuesday, October 15 following the Columbus Day holiday, and continue on weekdays through Friday, November 1.
Elections Director Lee Ann George said no major changes are expected for the coming voting period, with one exception: no Saturday voting this round. She said that Saturday voting days are reserved for midterm and presidential election years.
The final week of early voting will also see a location open for Rockmart voters at the Nathan Dean Community Center, located at 604 Goodyear St., Rockmart from Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will continue through the full three weeks of the period at the Board of Elections office in Cedartown within the County Administration building, located at 144 West Ave. Absentee ballots can also be obtained by contacting the Board of Elections at their number above.
Check online throughout the week at Polkstandardjournal.com starting on Monday after press time to find out who else is running for office this year once qualifying begins and candidates turn in paperwork and filing fees.
Anyone interested in more information on getting in voter registration, qualifying to run for office or other elections-based issues can call the Board of Elections at 770-749-2103.