Cedartown's special election to fill the rest of the time left for former Commissioner Jordan Hubbard is now a contested race as qualifying comes to a close.
Sam Branch got his paperwork in early in the week to get on the ballot for the open seat on Cedartown's board, and another candidate entered the race just before the noon deadline today.
Randell Brazier, former Code Enforcement Officer with the Polk County Police Department, decided this morning before the qualifying deadline opened up for the special election.
With qualifying for the seat now wrapped up, the Board of Elections can move onto submitting their final ballot for the November municipal elections to the state in preparation of early voting coming up in October.
It also means that each city will have a contested race this year. Aragon's got a four-way race for two at-large council seats, and Rockmart faces a race for the mayor's seat which two-term incumbent Steve Miller vacates at year's end.
Those who want to participate in this November's election and aren't already registered will need to get in paperwork before the October 7 deadline.
Advanced voting will begin on Tuesday, October 15 following the Columbus Day holiday, and continue on weekdays through Friday, November 1.
Elections Director Lee Ann George said no major changes are expected for the coming voting period, with one exception: no Saturday voting this round. She said that Saturday voting days are reserved for midterm and presidential election years.
The final week of early voting will also see a location open for Rockmart voters at the Nathan Dean Community Center, located at 604 Goodyear St., Rockmart from Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will continue through the full three weeks of the period at the Board of Elections office in Cedartown within the County Administration building, located at 144 West Ave. Absentee ballots can also be obtained by contacting the Board of Elections at their number above.