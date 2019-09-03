The ballot will soon be set for municipal elections in November, and one last seat is still open to get in the race as a candidate in the months to come.
The City of Cedartown's open commission seat is up for grabs, and thus far Sam Branch is the only candidate to qualify for the forthcoming election this year.
Branch was in early at the Board of Elections office for qualifying, which continues during regular business hours at the County's Administration office at 144 West Avenue in Cedartown through Thursday at noon.
Qualifying fees for the City Commission are $54. Paperwork is also required to run for the offices, which can be filled out at the Board of Elections office.
Those interested in more information can contact Elections Director Lee Ann George at 770-749-2103.
Cedartown’s commission race re-opened in recent days when Commissioner Jordan Hubbard announced his resignation, fulfilling plans to move into a new home outside of the city limits. He was elected to serve a new term in 2017, and the remainder of the time in office expires in 2021.
The seat is at-large, meaning anyone who lives within the city and meets the residency and other legal requirements, files paperwork and pays the fee can run for the office.
If only one person seeks the seat, then the City of Cedartown won’t be required to hold an election in November at all. Commissioners Dale Tuck and Andrew Carter both qualified in August to retain their seats without any opposition.