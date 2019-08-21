Qualifying continues at midweek in Polk County, with the first candidates for office in Aragon signing up this morning.
Council member Debbie Pittman will be seeking to take over the mayor's seat for the forthcoming four year term. She was also joined this morning by Mike Long Jr., who will be running for one of two Aragon council seats up on the ballot this year.
Pittman will be giving up her seat to run for mayor this year.
"I look forward to the chance to serve the citizens of the City of Aragon, and if elected Mayor I plan to work toward making the city a place we can all be proud to call home," Pittman said.
Pittman and Long were the latest candidates to get their names on the ballot for November municipal elections in Aragon, Cedartown and Rockmart. On Tuesday, Elections Director Lee Ann George said no candidates came in to include their names on the ballot.
Cedartown's qualifying period ends at noon for candidates to get on the ballot. On Monday, Commissioners Andrew Carter and Dale Tuck both came in to file their paperwork to run for new terms on Cedartown's Commission.
Also on Monday, Rockmart Mayoral candidate Sherman Ross made his run for the seat official, along with three more for council seats. Council member Rick Stone filed his paperwork to retain his Ward 5 seat for a new term, and Marty Robinson and Mike Bradley also joined the race. Robinson is seeing a Ward 2 seat, and Bradley is running to take over the unexpired term of Ross.
Qualifying wraps up for Rockmart and Aragon offices on Friday. Those interested in running can contact the Polk County Board of Elections at 770-749-2103 for more information on how to get onto the ballot.