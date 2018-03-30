Students from both Cedartown and Rockmart High School just finished up a program in past weeks that will help them develop the skills they need to be the leaders of tomorrow.
Congratulations go out to 22 students from both high schools who participated in the Polk Youth Leadership program in 2018.
Participants from Cedartown High School who graduated included Tyler Dennis, Kamryn Frazier, Rachel Helmes, Allison Hicks, Jacquera Jester, Owen Lewis, Morgan Price, Emily Rodriguez-Jacobo, Ashlyn Shaw, and Raegan Westmoreland.
Rockmart High School saw Malorie Bradfield, Angel Cyrus, Anbria Daniels, Mia Duffy, Nolan Ensley, Mary Laltrello, Rob Laltrello, Branson Lewis, Saif Momin, L J Pace, Jourdan Rachel, and Emma Williams take part in the program as well.
The Polk Youth Leadership program was created to develop leadership skills in Polk County youth. The program graduates are Cedartown and Rockmart High School sophomores selected by teacher’s recommendations to their school counselor.
This year’s 22 Polk Youth Leadership graduates attended sessions on Understanding Leadership, Communicating Effectively, Appreciating Differences, and Economic Development.