Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the flames at the Purks Junior High School building in Cedartown, with a cause yet to be determined by officials.
The Cedartown Fire Department was called out to respond to the fire at 8:15 p.m. to respond to the blaze at the Purks Building, where firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the rear of the building. Some 15 Cedartown Firefighters and an additional 30 from the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department from stations 1, 5, 6, 7, and 9 came to help and took 45 minutes to quell the flames in the former school's gymnasium.
Cedartown officials reported that there was no cause yet determined for the fire. No utilities were hooked up to the building at present, and moderate damage was reported to the gym where the fire was contained.
Officials also reported that investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office are coming today to look into the cause of the fire further.
A lone firefighter was treated on the scene for a twisted ankle. Otherwise no injuries were reported.