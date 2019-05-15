The Polk County Public Works Committee is meeting on Thursday, May 16 to discuss a few upcoming projects, and those interested in spectating can visit at 144 West Ave, Cedartown beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held directly after the 4:30 p.m. public safety meeting at the same location, and with only two agenda items, locals can be in and out in no time.
The group will be discussing paving equipment and locals Helen Waters and Shawn Bagley will be offering a delegation about issues at Braswell Road.
After comments from the committee, the building inspector, and any commissioners, the meeting will adjourn.