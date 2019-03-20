The Polk County Public Works Committee is meeting on Thursday to discuss various upcoming projects, and those interested in spectating can visit at the County Administration building at 144 West Ave, Cedartown beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Old business items on the agenda include posting 'no thru truck traffic' signs on Cave Spring Road and Vinson Mountain Road. These typically prevent larger trucks from accessing certain roads or lots in order to protect both the driver and the street's inhabitants from accidents and noise.
The committee could impose restrictions based on weight, type, and many other factors, but any official changes will be delayed until later in April when the commission has its work session and official meeting.
Discussion of gravel and dirt road maintenance is also listed, and the group plans to share details on the Silver Comet Trail GA DNR grant. Polk County, in conjunction with Cedartown, has often used grants to improve and update the trail.
When awarded $100,000 from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails Program in April of 2017, the county primarily focused on wheelchair rest areas and signs for parking areas. Cedartown also focused on disability access and repairing an old wooden bridge.
Various reports from the public works, the building inspector, and the committee members will be held before the meeting's adjournment.