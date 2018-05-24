Shootings and tragedies may have become more common, but Polk County’s safety committee refuses to sit and back and do nothing. The group recently looked into purchasing a bus and transforming it into a mobile command center capable of supplying aid wherever and whenever needed.
Mobile command centers allow police officers to respond to high-risk situations more effectively with surveillance, wireless communication, wireless networking, and more. The vehicles can also give police the ability to analyze evidence immediately, and staying safe and dry is a solid perk for law enforcement. Nothing has been purchased yet, but the group reviewed numerous options.
“We can get an older bus and spend about $20,000, but then again, we run the risk of putting new equipment in something we’re going to have to replace in three years,” Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey said. “So, I went on governmentdeals.com and just looked at some buses. One was built for a command post at one time or another. It’s got to have wiring it already.”
The group’s vehicle of interest has a minimum bid of $25,000, but adding equipment is suspected to add at least $15,000 to the cost. The committee, while yet to purchase anything, noted the importance of having a command center and promised to keep looking.
“We need- we’ve got to have a command center,” county chairperson and safety committee member Jennifer Hulsey said. “So something happens with the schools- anything- we have a place to deal with it.”
911 Pay
Polk’s issue with abundant 911 calls is no secret. An increasing call count means there might not always be someone ready to pick up and alert officers of an emergency, and the department’s lower pay means recruiting new employees is sometimes a challenge. While no changes were adopted during the May 17 meeting, the committee reviewed several potential options before pledging to re-evaluate at another meeting.
“This first one is kind of the ‘A’ plan,” Akinson said. “It was attempting to fix it all at once, and its recommending to raise all 911 pay to meet DCA standards. We’re running about 10 and a half percent behind the DCA survey, so I just tried to apply the 10 and a half percent across the board to all active employees plus starting pay. That would cost the county $57,500 to implement.”
Polk 911 Director Crystal Vincent also highlighted another problem with employee pay when she mentioned that those who quit, even for a month, are unable to receive their previous wages when hired. Those who received raises often begin at a lower amount- if not the starting pay.
“When she (an experienced employee) was brought back in, she got a certain amount of experience pay, but she did not get all her pay back,” Vincent said. “She came back within 6 months and did not get her pay back. There is some word in the ordinance that causes it.”
Hoping to keep quality employees that are interested in rejoining, the committee also decided to attempt to amend the re-hiring rules and allow ex-employees to get their previous pay within a certain window.
“We need to fix it and bring it to the board,” Hulsey said.
Court Security
“You’ll recall, we had requests from within the courthouse to tighten security when everything was going on,” safety committee member Barry Akinson said. “The idea then was to have everyone go through the metal detection on their way to work. Now how long did that take? So, we decided to take that issue on and see if we could resolve it in any other way.”
The group reworked some entrances and exits to make getting into the building more secure, and with the fire marshall’s blessing, the exit-only is now one of the only doors that doesn’t have a magnetic lock. The court also has numerous badge readers, and maintenance has been performed to ensure security cameras can watch the employee’s exit.
“Also, as part of this, we’ve already done the tree trimming that was necessary to get camera looks at the backdoor for employees,” Akinson said. “And if you went back there lately, the old awnings are being replaced with metal ones so employees don’t have to stand in the rain while getting in.”
The reworking is not to exceed $5,500, but the costs have already been worked out.
While the court updates were approved, the committee decided to rework and think over numerous other items. Locals can expect to hear updates on various safety policies in the near future.