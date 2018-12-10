Students will be going to school late on Tuesday morning after Polk School District officials decided to delay opening of campuses with the threat of icy roads.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said that a delayed opening is planned based on the advice of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, and that buses will not begin picking up students until two hours later on their usual routes.
“We believe it is a case of better safe than sorry on keeping our students off the roads when we could have potentially dangerous driving conditions,” Atkins said.
The delayed opening comes as the state announced offices would delay their opening on Tuesday due to the threat of icy weather. It will be followed by a full closure of schools on Wednesday for the GHSA Class AA state title game for football against Heard County.
