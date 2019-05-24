The bells have chimed within the hallways of Polk School District for students for the last time for the 2018-19 calendar year, and at least for a few days everyone can celebrate.
Students are back at home for summer break, and teachers are packing up their classrooms for their time off as well following the unofficial start of the hot season for Polk County with Memorial Day weekend come and gone.
Pencils and books are put away, but not the good times for youth as they finished the school year. Check out this collection of photos provided by the Polk School District on the final day of school on May 24, 2019.