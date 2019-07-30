The time has come for parents to make sure the backpacks are loaded up with supplies and to drop off their children on time for the first day back to classrooms in the Polk School District.
Friday is the day that students come back to campuses around the district for the opening of the 2019-2020 school year, and no major changes are expected for the coming start of the year when they return for the August 2 start.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said the district is ready, and are expecting a routine return to business this week.
“Even with the construction at Cedartown High School, things are going great,” Atkins said. “The crane work at the high school will be completed and moved so as to not impede parking.”
Starting on Wednesday, July 31, schools will begin hosting their annual open house evenings for students and parents to get a jump on opening day and receive information they might need ahead of Friday morning.
Cedartown and Rockmart Middle Schools host their open house Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m., with Cedartown Middle hosting a special session for sixth graders only from 3 to 5 p.m. That will allow them the opportunity to get acquainted with the building layout before they begin classes this week.
On Thursday evening, August 1, local elementary schools across the county open their doors to parents and students from 2 to 4 p.m. to learn where their classes are and meet their teachers.
Seniors at Cedartown and Rockmart High School are also expected to report to their open house session from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by the freshmen through juniors from 4 to 6 p.m.
Those who are coming back for the start of the school year will need to ensure they have checked out school supply lists provided by the district — especially at the elementary school level — and have updated vaccination records on hand.
Middle and High School level supply lists will be made available based on each teacher’s requirements for subjects during the Open House sessions coming up Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
Polk School District will take the weekend off after the opening of the year on Friday and return back to work fully on Monday, August 5.
The only ongoing construction at this time that might affect students as they return to campus is the continuing work on the new Fine Arts wing of Cedartown High School.
Atkins added some other notes of interest as well as the school year is set to start. Cedartown and Rockmart Middle schools will both be adding health classes for students this year.
She also reminded those interested that bus numbers and routes are available on the Polk School District’s website on their transportation page.
Finally, Atkins announced that a new principal will be starting the year at Van Wert Elementary. Dr. David Wilds takes over leadership at the Rockmart-area school as the week begins.
“Wilds has been working all summer at Van Wert,” Atkins said. “He is excited to meet the students and families this week during our upcoming open house sessions.”