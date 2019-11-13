With the holidays just around the corner, families in need will be getting help from students, faculty and the community at large when their annual canned food drive comes to a close.
The district is gathering canned goods at each school to donate to local food banks when the final load of items is collected by the end of the school day next Wednesday, November 20.
Once the drive ends, donations will begin their journey to those in need via pantries in Polk County.
Items needed for the year include canned meat or tuna, canned soups or stews, pasta or mac and cheese boxes, cereal, boxed rice, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, fruit juice and beans.
Contact individual schools about making donations on behalf of the community.