Get dates on the calendar now to ensure that future students heading into school for their first time have everything ready to go as the 2019-2020 year begins for Polk School District in the months to come.
Registration will begin on March 12 and continue through March 14 for future PSD students at the Polk County Board of Education office in Cedartown located at 612 S. College St.
Hours for the Cedartown session will begin from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and continue from 1:30 to 4 p.m. after a lunch break.
Future Rockmart students are asked to come to the Nathan Dean Community Center at 604 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart on March 26 through March 28. The hours in Rockmart will also be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and continue from 1:30 to 4 p.m. after a lunch break.
Those enrolling a child are encouraged to bring all necessary paperwork for a speedy registration. The child’s birthday certificate, immunization certificate (Form 3231,) hearing, nutrition, vision, and dental certificate (Form 3300,) and a copy of the child’s social security number are all required.
Upcoming students must be at least four years old by Sep. 1 for Pre-K registration and five by on or by Sep. 1 for Kindergarten. parents must supply proof of residency, and any children being enrolled must be screened for readiness.
If your child has an out of state birth certificate, it must be a certified copy with a state file number. If you have a non-certified copy of your child’s birth certificate, you will need to apply at the Vital Statistics Office in the state the child was born. This process takes six to twelve weeks to receive a new birth certificate.
The schools can answer any questions parents might have. Van Wert Elementary can be reached at 770-684-6924. Eastside Elementary can be reached at 770-684-5335. Those interested in Cherokee elementary can call 770-748-5614. Westside Elementary is contactable at 770-748-5614. Youngs Grove Elementary can be reached at 678-901-4294.