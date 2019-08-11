The Polk School District Police have two more additions to the department in recent days after they were sworn in for duty.
Recently retired Cedartown Police Detective Steve Rush will begin new duties with the PSD Police at Youngs Grove Elementary School in a new role with local law enforcement. He recently celebrated his retirement at the end of July, with his official end of work on August 1.
Rush was joined in a swearing in ceremony by Officer Chris Wimpee, who will be providing police protection on the campus of Westside Elementary School.
The pair took their oath from Polk County Probate Judge Linda Smith.