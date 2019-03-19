Van Wert Elementary's School Resource Officer resigned on Monday following an arrest over the weekend, according to school officials.
Joy Smith, 38, of a Rockmart address, was released from the Polk County Jail on a $3,360 bond on charges of failure to maintain a lane, failure to dim headlights and for driving under the influence by Rockmart Police
Smith was arrested by the Rockmart Police Department around 3:15 a.m. following a traffic stop, according to jail records.
According to Superintendent Laurie Atkins, Smith resigned on Monday morning after she was released from the Polk County Jail on bond.
Atkins had no further comment on the incident since it did not immediately involve the district, and is considered an employee-related matter.
"Van Wert Elementary students already have another officer in place to ensure that they come to a safe and inviting school environment on a daily basis," Atkins said.