Polk School District celebrated a long-serving educator who has helped shape voices of hundreds of students over the years.
February's award sought to honor student services personnel, and Leslei Adams of Eastside Elementary was nominated and won this month's M.E.R.I.T. Award winner.
She's a Speech Language Pathologist who has served the district for 32 years provided help to many youth coming through the district over the years who needed help with the speech development, but also been a friend to all.
Including Superintendent Laurie Atkins, who was excited to present the award during the Board of Education's February work and community input session.
The district also took care of some other business during a busy community input and work session on Feb. 4.
Board members approved a trio of field trip requests for students to participate in state SkillsUSA competition, in a meeting for dentistry students and middle school students to participate in student council work. All three of the March trips are overnight events, and take youth to Atlanta in mid-March.
Next month will see votes on policy changes tabled for 30 days by unanimous votes of the board during their work session as well. Updates required by state law or being done by the district locally are under review for issues ranging from sportsmanship to required Suicide Prevention training, a course already utilized by educators ahead of the start of each school year and now locally required.