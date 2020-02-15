Boasting the highest SAT scores in their school and grades in the top ten percent of their class, Rockmart High’s Sarah Adair and Cedartown High’s Drew Mulcay more than earned the title of STAR Student and the luncheon that came with it.
They — along with Cedartown High’s STAR Teacher Jennifer Cupp and Rockmart High’s STAR Teacher Nikki Worrell – were invited to the Cherokee Country Club where faculty and family were waiting to both feed them and present them with plaques.
Mulcay and Adair make up a group of approximately 30,000 students who have been honored by the STAR program since its creation in 1958, and Mulcay and Cupp make up an even smaller group of individuals who’ve received the System Star Student and Teacher award.
Being recognized on the system level means Mulcay can continue to compete in the STAR program in hopes of being recognized as the Region Star Student or even the State PAGE STAR Student. Cupp, as his STAR Teacher, would move up in the competition with him.
However, regardless of future placements, the awards given out during the February 13 event are an honor sure to boost any portfolio or resume. Both students have strong ambitions and are already looking at higher education.
Adair, while still in the process of finding a school, plans to study chemical engineering. She mentions the field combines her passion for problem solving with her love of chemistry.
“I was going to be a scientist originally, but then I thought ‘I like problem solving, so I’d rather be an engineer,’” Adair explained. “And I’ve always loved chemistry, so this seems like a good point.”
She also offered kind words for her school and those who’ve helped her excel in the way she has.
“This community is great, and I’m glad I get to be a part of it – especially the high school,” Adair said. “It’s such a supportive environment, and if it weren’t for all the teachers I’ve had, I wouldn’t be able to do half the things I’ve done.”
Mulcay, also a STEM hopeful, has been accepted into Georgia Tech where he plans to study industrial engineering. While both of his parents graduated from the college, he cites the quality of their industrial engineering program as one of the biggest factors influencing his decision.
“I love the campus, and their industrial engineering program is like the number one in the nation,” Mulcay explained. “That was a lot of what influenced my decision.”
Mulcay also offered advice for those hoping to enter STEM, attend Tech, or excel in general.
“I would say don’t be complacent with mediocrity and always try to find ways to study that have been proven successful,” he said. “I use Khan Academy, but I’m a math person. I love math and I love science, so if you’re trying to go to a school, go to a school that specializes in what you want to do.”
Those who enjoyed the event owe thanks to the members of the PSD Board of Education, school staff, and community members who supported the students and made sure they were recognized. The annual event this year was held on the Cedartown side of the county at Cherokee Country Club.
Awards are given out annually from the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the Polk County Chamber of Commerce.