A week of mostly rain might give way to some sunshine and clouds the first day back in classrooms for the 2018-19 calendar year according to the National Weather Service forecast, but it would be a good idea to still keep an umbrella around just in case.
Today's weather calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.