The rich just got a whole lot richer.
On Saturday afternoon, Cedartown rising senior running back Kobe Pryor pledged his commitment to Clemson University on Twitter. The junior running back's commitment video can be seen on his page, @Kobe_Pryor.
The 6-foot, 200-pound athlete is Cedartown’s highest rated prospect since Class of 2014 graduate and now Cleveland Brown Nick Chubb.
Pryor is considered the 55th best running back in the entire nation for the Class of 2020, and the 75th overall prospect in Georgia. His three-star ranking is projected to skyrocket following his commitment to the No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers recruiting class, and a strong senior season could possibly raise him even higher.
No matter his rank, the Clemson Tigers are getting a very talented player.
Pryor has been part of a two-man backfield at Cedartown alongside Tony Mathis for the past few years. Mathis’s graduation opens the door for Pryor to lead a relatively young group of running backs that will include sophomore CJ Washington and freshman Harlem Diamond.
This is fortunate for Bulldog fans, as Pryor is a born leader. As head coach Doyle Kelley said, “Kobe is a special player."
"He is a leader, a guy that you can count on all the time," Kelley said. "He will be there early to work out every morning and stay late every afternoon trying to get better.”
Pryor was ready to get this announcement over with as early as last week.
“I have enjoyed my recruitment. All six schools in my final list are great situations for me to go into, but I have known where I am going for a couple weeks now," Pryor said. "Honestly, I just want to let everyone know which school that is and focus on preparing for next year.”
The rising senior said he hopes to lead the Bulldogs to a region championship in 2019 en route to making a playoff run.
When speaking on Clemson, Pryor outlined a “strong relationship with running backs coach Tony Elliot” as a big factor in his recruitment.
“Clemson is another school that I am very high on," he said. "I have a ton of love in my heart for their coaches and just everything about them.”
Despite concerns about the depth chart, the Clemson coaches told Pryor that he will have his opportunity to hit the field early in his career.
With Pryor’s commitment, Clemson has 15 total commits for the Class of 2020. Their class includes five five-star players: Maryland defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, California quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Georgia defensive end Myles Murphy, Florida running back Demarkcus Bowman, and Florida defensive back Fred Davis II.
Although they already had a big time commit in the backfield in Bowman, the Clemson coaches told Pryor he will have a fair shot to work towards early playing time.
If the past is any indication, Cedartown’s son will give it his all and suit up for Clemson very early on.