Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner said he was proud to announce a promotion and new hire for the department in recent days.
In a release to the press, Turner reported that Anginene Tolbert was promoted to work as the Court Clerk Secretary for the department. The position was opened up in February after the former clerk retired, Turner said.
"Anginene (Tolbert) has worked tirelessly to fill both roles of court clerk and her normal duties as the front desk clerk," Turner said. "Her hard work and efforts were noticed and she was offered the opportunity to move into the position full time."
Before she takes up her new role fully, Tolbert will train her replacement at the police department's front desk.
That position will be filled by new hire Brooke Matthews, who starts on July 24.
"She comes to us from Polk County 911 and she already had many of the certifications needed to effectively perform her duties at the department," Turner said. "We’re excited to have her join the team and we look forward to working with her."