More than 200 voters - both in-person and by paper - have come to take part in the 2018 state and local primary election, and many more are expected.
The Polk County Board of Elections reported 219 ballots cast as of mid-afternoon today. Tallies have been on the rise since the first week of early voting that started on April 30, and are expected to continue to go up before the May 18 deadline to get in a vote.
Voters will need to remember that a blood drive is being held at the Rockmart Community Center on Tuesday, May 8, and voting will be closed for the day. They'll re-open for regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Cedartown voters can go to the Board of Elections office within the County Administration building, 144 West Ave., to get in a ballot before the May 22 primary.
Those who want to take part in the primary on either ticket must have been registered to vote on or before April 24.
Check back for updates throughout the week on voting tallies locally in the upcoming primary.