DeKalb County prosecutors began the first round of proceedings against the man accused of killing Cedartown-native Amberly Barnett earlier in the month, according to a report from AL.com.
The Alabama news site reported that 33-year-old Christopher Madison made his first appearance in a preliminary hearing on Monday in DeKalb County District Court before Judge Steven Whitmire. He ruled the District Attorney's office has probable cause to move forward with a capital murder case.
Madison was charged just two days after local officials discovered the body of 11-year-old Barnett, who was living with her aunt and aunt's boyfriend when she disappeared on March 1. She was found the morning after she went missing in the woods behind Madison's house, according to investigator's testimony during the hearing.
Click here to read the full article for additional details on the case from AL.com.