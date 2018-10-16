As the Polk Retired Educators Association enjoys fall fun, they also are seeking help with a number of efforts.
All of the work done by the PREA is voluntary: from raising funds to present for beginning teachers in the Spring, as well as maintaining local Memorial sites in Cedartown, and State-wide, which will be held in March.
The group is presently trying to locate for the Memorial Wall: Melba Jones, Wilma Williams, Eula Watson, Eula Tolleson, and Charlie Orr.
In between all of that, members pay for their individual lunches at the Cedartown Country Golf Club, toss in loose change, bring in canned goods, as well as, supply extra school supplies.
All kinds of efforts, during the holiday season and beyond, are sponsored to remember those who are without.
Thanks go out in October to greeters Carmelita and Rick Brown; Table Decorations provided by Peggy Burgess and Company; Brenda Elkins for providing the invocation, who also read an appropriate Fall selection before the blessing of the meal.
PREA was pleased to have the Rev. Jason Odom and his wife, Michaela as the invited speakers from the First Baptist Church, Rockmart.
The couple spoke of their home and educational backgrounds, all of which were the groomers of their present positions.
Jaye Sawyer introduced them by stating that she was reluctant, at first, since the Search Committee was the one who found the treasure and now she, as a member at First Baptist, was sharing that treasure.
Also in sharing the October happenings of the Polk Retired Educators Association (PREA), we would like to acknowledge kudos to the Standard Journal, as it celebrated National Newspaper Week.
The next meeting of the PREA will be November 1, 2018 at the Cedartown Country Club, promptly, at 11:00 a.m. There will be door prizes and fun.