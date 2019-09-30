The Polk County Retired Educators Association held their first meeting for the 2019-2020 year on September 3, 2019.
The meeting was called to order by Co-President Lynda Rutland and Andrea Sorrells gave a report on the recently attended Georgia Retired Educators Convention held in August, GA.
Happenings at the convention included: new GREA President, Jo Ann Tomlinson, was announced, 2019-2020 theme for GREA will be “Cheering for GREA” and the state service project will be The Alzheimer’s Association.
Polk Retired Educators Association also received the Unit of Excellence Award which represented all the many activities the group has been involved with: community service, supporting the GREA Foundation and Museum, maintaining a yearly scrapbook, having community speakers at monthly meetings, and increasing local membership.
This year PREA has several goals: raise at least $250 to donate to The Alzheimer’s Association, donate duffle bags with supplies to the DFACS and the Women’s Shelter, collect supplies for a local kindergarten class, canned goods for the local food bank and toys for the Christmas is for Kids Program, and raise money for a New Teacher Grant which will be presented to a new teacher in Polk School District in March.
Polk Retired Educators Association provides an organized framework through which retired educators may continue a life of service to fellow retirees, active colleagues, students, and their communities.
PREA meets each month at Cherokee Golf & Country Club. We encourage any Polk retired educator to join us – just call Andrea Sorrells at 770-546-1166 for more information.