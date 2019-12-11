Once an educator, always an educator and forever looking for ways to help local children is one of the missions of the Polk County Retired Educators.
At PREA's recent December meeting, members brought new toys to donate to Rockmart Police Department's annual Christmas is for Kids Program.
Retired educators who still wish to help local youth any way they can donated more than 40 gifts that were recently delivered to the Rockmart Police.
Andrea Sorrells and Judy Angle brought the toys to Chief Randy Turner to distribute to local youth during for Christmas.
PREA invites any Polk retired educator to join their group and make a difference in Polk County. Call Sorrells at 770-546-1166 for more information.