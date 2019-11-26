The Polk County Retired Educators recently completed a community service project that hopefully will impact children in Polk County.
The group collected and filled new duffle bags with blankets, stuffed animals, toiletries, school supplies, clothing items and toys. The bags were delivered to Polk County DFACS to distribute to children who are being placed in foster homes.
Many times these children arrive at foster homes with no personal belongings, and Polk Retired Educators wanted these children to have a bag full of items they could call their own.
Polk Retired Educators Association provides an organized framework through which retired educators may continue a life of service to fellow retirees, active colleagues, students, and their communities.
PREA meets each month at Cherokee Golf & Country Club. They encourage any Polk retired educator to join them – just call Andrea Sorrells at 770-546-1166 for more information.